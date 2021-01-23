DuPont, Chemours reach agreement over ‘forever chemicals’

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, the company name of Dupont appears above its trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Chemical manufacturer Chemours says the DuPont Co. massively downplayed the cost of environmental liabilities that Chemours would be saddled after it was spun off from DuPont in 2015. A lawsuit unsealed Friday, June 28, 2019 says the maximum liability exposure figures that DuPont certified prior to the spinoff have proven to be “systematically and spectacularly wrong.” DuPont has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying any disputes arising from the spinoff must be resolved through private arbitration. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

DOVER, DE (AP) — The Dupont and Chemours companies have agreed to resolve legal disputes over liabilities for pollution from man-made chemicals associated with cancer.

The binding agreement announced Friday comes after Delaware’s Supreme Court last month upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that DuPont massively downplayed the cost of environmental liabilities imposed on Chemours when DuPont spun off its former performance chemicals unit in 2015.

The chemicals at issue have been used in the production of Teflon, firefighting foam, water-repellent clothing and other items.

They sometimes are referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their longevity in the environment.