Eagle body parts dumped in Minnesota neighborhood

WOODBURY, MN (NEXSTAR) — Body parts from eight raptors, including four bald eagles, were dumped in a Minnesota neighborhood last week, and federal authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information.

All 16 of the birds’ feet — each with the talon removed from each toe — were found Thursday in a residential area in Woodbury, Minnesota.

“A lucrative commercial market exists in raptor parts,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Agent Patrick Lund said. “We believe the talons from the raptor feet found in Woodbury may have been used to make jewelry for commercial sale.”

A forensic examination is underway.

Bald eagles and other raptors are protected by federal law.

Under the Bald Eagle Protection Act, the unlawful take or possession of a bald eagle, a national emblem of the United States, or bald eagle parts carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

A second offense is considered a felony.