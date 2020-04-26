Eagle Scout builds beds for dogs at North Myrtle Beach shelter

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – A teen decided to build beds for shelter dogs at The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach for his Eagle Scout service project.

Eagle Scout Alex McManus, of Monroe, North Carolina, has a soft spot for homeless animals. For his project, he wanted to help make dogs more comfortable while they await their forever homes in the shelter.



McManus designed a prototype bed, built it and presented the bed to one lucky shelter dog named Rocky to make sure that the bed would be durable enough to sustain the rigorous cleaning routine at the shelter, while still providing a comfortable place for the dogs to sleep.



McManus started a crowdfunding campaign to raise the funds needed to build the beds. Through generous gifts online, McManus raised over $1000 to build 25 beds, exceeding his goal.



“It is so heartwarming to see youth volunteers take the initiative to make such a positive impact in the community,” stated Kelsi Guyer, director of operations for The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach. “These beds will last years and will provide comfort to many pets. I am so proud of Alex and hope that he can inspire others to use their time and talents to give back as well.”



McManus delivered and helped pass out the beds to 25 dogs at the shelter and said that the most rewarding part of the project was the sense of accomplishment and pride he felt as he was delivering the beds to the happy dogs.











