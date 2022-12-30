CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says he is celebrating a new law he says will reduce the chances of another Jan. 6, 2021-style riot.

The Electoral Count Reform Act was signed into law last night, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

According to Manchin, the law clarifies that the vice president has no power to reject electoral votes from the states. Manchin, who was a lead sponsor of the bill, says the attack on the US Capitol two years ago motivated him to try and get the law passed.

“Elected officials and those who just got elected take an oath of office on January the 3rd next Tuesday, and the oath is very simple: You promise to uphold and defend the Constitution. Just do your job. That’s it. Just do your job,” Manchin said.

The new law also makes it much harder for congressmen and senators to object to the electoral vote count and makes it illegal for state legislators to override the popular vote of their citizens and appoint different electors.