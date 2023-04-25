NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction poured in Tuesday from civil rights leaders and the entertainment world following the death of Harry Belafonte at age 96. As a prominent activist, charismatic singer, Hollywood leading man, Broadway star and trailblazing Black entertainer, Belafonte’s loss was felt across a wide swath of American life.

“May God Have My Dear Friend Harry Belafonte At A Peaceful Rest. We Are Losing Our Giants Left And Right. We Have To Celebrate Our Elders While They Are With Us.” — Spike Lee, who directed Belafonte’s final film, 2018’s BlacKkKlansman.”

“Another ‘GREAT TREE’ has fallen: Harry Belafonte, a Trailblazer and Hero to us all. Thank you for your music, your artistry, your activism, your fight for civil rights and justice — especially risking your life back in the day to get money to the movement. Your being here on Earth has Blessed us all.” — Oprah Winfrey.

“Harry Belafonte was a true mentor and friend. I am heartbroken to hear of his death but inspired by the long, fruitful life he led. He realized his platform gave him the ability to affect change. He used it to advance the civil rights movement and get others in his position off the sidelines. I cherished the time he would give me and others to both guide and correct us. He was a culture-changing entertainer, a history-changing activist and an unmatchable intellectual. Rest in peace and power, Mr. B.” — The Rev. Al Sharpton.

“When I was a child, Harry Belafonte showed up for my family in very compassionate ways. In fact, he paid for the babysitter for me and my siblings. … I won’t forget. Rest well, sir.” — Bernice King, daughter of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“He represented many things to us: fun calypso music, iconic acting (I came to know him as Geechie Dan in the iconic ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ as a child) — but most importantly he taught me to think in terms of ‘WE’ not ‘I.’ That stuck with me. If there is one lesson we can learn from him it is ‘what can I do to help mankind?’ Thank You Harry Belafonte!” — Musician and filmmaker Questlove.

“Harry Belafonte was a standard bearer, in the tradition of (Paul) Robeson, for generational artistry and deeply informed & committed social & political engagement. Maybe the last of a great tribe. As smart as he was knockdown handsome. He met the moment throughout his life. What a man.” — Actor Jeffrey Wright.

“If you think about what it means to be an artist and an activist, he was literally the epitome of what that was. I don’t know people know how much he did. So gifted as an artist, as a performer, but used his platform in almost a subversive way because he would sneak messages in there — revolutionary messages — when people thought he was just singing about good times in the islands. He was always like infusing messages of protest and revolution in everything he did, and not only that, but he used his resources. He’s one of the most successful artists of his time. He used those resources to fund the civil rights movement.” — Musician John Legend, speaking at the Time100 summit.

“He was more than a singer, more than an actor and more than a man.” — Rapper and actor Ice Cube.

“Harry Belafonte didn’t just speak truth to power, he shouted it, he sang it, he made people listen to the truth. This great son of Harlem leaves behind a legacy in arts and in civil rights that has changed the world for the better.” — New York Mayor Eric Adams.

“Harry Belafonte was a man of courage who risked his life and treasure to fight those willing to murder to deny Black people our freedom to exist.He gave voice to the unsung heart songs that the common man feels but never utters.He gave voice to the voiceless. He’s an ancestor now.” — Actor Wendell Pierce.

“Artists uniting to use their art form to make transformational change in the world … is one of the great benefits to living a public life. Harry Belafonte exemplified this and utilized every aspect of his immeasurable talent, applying it specifically to the plight of other human beings and their civil rights.” — Actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who posted an image of a 1953 Ebony magazine cover featuring Belafonte and her parents, actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

“I am deeply sad at the loss of my very dear brother, the great Harry Belafonte. His artistic genius, moral courage and loving soul shall live forever.” — Civil rights activist and scholar Cornel West.