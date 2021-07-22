Eric Clapton says he won’t play at venues requiring COVID-19 vaccines

Eric Clapton performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 03, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON (WJW)– Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton said he will not perform at venues that require COVID-19 vaccination.

His stance comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that people will need to have proof of vaccination to go to concert venues and nightclubs starting in September.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said in a statement through film producer Robin Monotti Graziadei, an outspoken critic of vaccines.

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Clapton recently team up with Van Morrison for the song “Stand and Deliver,” which is against COVID lockdowns.

He also shared his experience with the AstraZeneca vaccine in May. The musician said he had a severe reaction and he questioned whether he would be able to play guitar.