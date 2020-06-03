1  of  2
Live Now
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear daily briefing Minnesota update on response to George Floyd protests

EU, China postpone September summit due to pandemic

US & World
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says the European Union and China have agreed to postpone a summit planned for Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and later with European Council President Charles Michel.

In a statement, Merkel’s office said the three sides agreed that “the meeting can’t take place at the envisaged time due to the overall pandemic situation.” They also agreed to hold it at a later date.

The summit, to be held in the German city of Leipzig, was seen as a key moment in EU relations with China.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories