CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- It's been almost one year since beloved Charleston Police Officer, Patrolman Cassie Marie Johnson, was shot and killed in the line of duty.

"Maybe one day I won't cry over her, but it's really special for us to be able to remember her constantly. We will never forget her," said Sarah Tolley, Community Engagement Manager at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.