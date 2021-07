CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Delta variant cases in West Virginia are in 16 different counties with Berkeley County having the most. A few have been noted in Kanawha County as well.

"We are seeing an increase of cases some of those are Delta variant," said John Law with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. Law said there are less than 5 Delta variant cases in Kanawha County. There is no testing option locally to determine if a positive COVID-19 case is the Delta variant.