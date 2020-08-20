Ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon arrested in fraud scam

FILE – In this May 27, 2019 file photo, former White House strategist Steve Bannon pauses prior to an interview in Paris. Bannon was arrested Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.” The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Former White House adviser Steve Bannon has been arrested on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.”

The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Federal prosecutor alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

A phone at the law office of Bannon’s lawyer went unanswered Thursday.

