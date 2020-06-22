Existing home sale plunge 9.7% in 3rd straight monthly drop

WASHINGTON (AP) — Existing-home sales in the U.S. plunged 9.7% in May. It was the third straight monthly decline and further evidence of the harm the virus pandemic has done to the housing market.
The National Association of Realtors said Monday that the monthly decline pushed sales down to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.91 million, the slowest pace since a home buyers tax credit expired in October 2010.
Sales fell in all regions of the country, with the biggest decline coming in the Northeast where virus infections were especially heavy.
Sales of both existing and new homes have fallen sharply during the spring sales season as the housing market was hurt by the shutdowns put into effect to help contain the spread of the virus.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Kentucky US Senate candidates visit Ashland for last day of campaigning
- Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
- MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks
- Berkeley-Morgan County health official weighs in on reasons for COVID-19 spikes
- Over 120 pets rescued from cages containing 600 pounds of waste
- 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- One huge golf tournament still on; coming full circle to fund frontline warriors in training, local restaurants
- Free COVID-19 antibody test available with blood donation
- West Virginia among the states seeing a COVID-19 spike
- COVID-19 claims beloved husband days after 65th wedding anniversary celebration