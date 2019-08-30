Experts on watch for more explosions on Stromboli volcano

In this frame grab taken from a video provided by Marta Carpinelli to the Associated Press Television, smoke billows from the volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The Stromboli volcano has erupted, spewing fiery chunks of lava onto the tiny Italian island and alarming residents and tourists. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology says a strong volcanic explosion just after noon Wednesday sent flaming lava rolling down the volcano’s slopes to the edge of the sea. A similarly spectacular eruption in July on Stromboli killed an Italian hiker. (Marta Carpinelli Via AP)

ROME (AP) — Scientists are keeping close watch for more spectacular explosions of lava and ash from Stromboli volcano, which appears to be in its most active phase in around 100 years.

Volcanologists at Italy’s national geophysics institute said flaming lava continued flowing on Friday down an uninhabited slope of the tiny island and into the Mediterranean Sea north of Sicily. Experts say the last time the volcano was so lively was in the first decades of the 20th century.

The latest phase of highly explosive activity began in early July, killing a hiker. Earlier this week, there were several spectacular explosions of ash and fiery lava stones.

Some tourists fled Stromboli, which has some 400 full-time residents. But dozens more tourists have arrived for long-scheduled holidays. Ferries and hydrofoils are still running.