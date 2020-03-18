Facebook ‘bug’ sends some users notification that legitimate news content they shared is spam

(WCMH) — Tuesday night, the Facebook VP of Integrity took to Twitter, where many media outlets, both local and national, were sharing frustrations that their legitimate news content was being flagged as spam by the social media company.
Guy Rosen, Facebook’s VP of Integrity, tweeted that the issue is a bug with their anti-spam system, and that the issue should be resolved soon and all posts would be restored.
Our viewers reached out to us about this, too, confused by the notification(s) they received from Facebook that the articles they’d shared about coronavirus in Ohio were being marked as spam and hidden from the newsfeed.
We of course reached out to Facebook to initially alert them of the bug, and they told us they are working quickly to resolve the issue.
All that to say—our content is not spam, and we really appreciate you helping share local news around central Ohio. Hopefully the posts our viewers shared from our page will be back soon.
