Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg heads to Washington

FILE – In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and data privacy. Zuckerberg will be in Washington Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, to meet with lawmakers and talk about internet regulation. The company said the meetings are not public and it did not give details on whom Zuckerberg is meeting with and what, exactly, he’ll discuss. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in Washington Thursday to meet with lawmakers and talk about internet regulation.

The company said the meetings are not public and it did not give details on whom Zuckerberg is meeting with and what, exactly, he’ll discuss.

Facebook is under growing pressure from lawmakers and regulators concerned about how it protects users’ privacy and about its potentially anticompetitive behavior. In July, the Federal Trade Commission fined the company a record $5 billion for privacy violations. Facebook also faces investigations into possible anticompetitive behavior, such as its habit of buying potential rivals like Instagram.

Zuckerberg’s most recent public visit to Washington was last spring when he testified before Congress about privacy, election interference and other issues.