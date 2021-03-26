Countdown to Tax Day
Family of teen who choked on chicken nugget gets $2 million

by: The Associated Press,

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (AP/WPTV) — The family of a 19-year-old student with autism will receive a $2 million settlement from a Florida school district a year and a half after he choked on a chicken nugget and died.

The settlement was approved by the Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday.

Kedar Williams was rushed to the hospital in August 2019 after choking. He had a form of autism that made him mostly non-verbal, and he also had a condition that made him prone to choking.

An aide was supposed to be assigned only to Williams. But video showed the aide was tending to another student when Williams choked.

