Family reveals Bob Saget’s cause of death

(WJW) – Bob Saget’s family revealed his cause of death one month after the “Full House” star was found dead in an Orlando hotel room.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the family said in a statement obtained by NewsNation. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

They said no drugs or alcohol were involved. TMZ called the injury a “brain bleed,” citing unnamed sources.

Saget’s family also thanked fans for their love and support during this difficult time. Below is the full statement obtained by NewsNation.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.” The Saget family in a statement to NewsNation

Saget was found unresponsive at a Ritz-Carlton hotel room by security the afternoon of Jan. 9. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saget was on tour doing standup in recent weeks, TMZ reports. He last tweeted the night of Jan. 8 from a gig in Jacksonville, Florida. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again,” he tweeted.

At the time, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported they found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget was best known for his role on “Full House” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

NewsNation contributed to this report.