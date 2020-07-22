Farmer finds ‘rare’ yellow turtle in India

US & World

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

INDIA (CNN Newsource) — A “rare” yellow turtle was captured by forest officials in eastern India on Sunday.

The turtle was first spotted by local residents and handed over to the Forest Department.

Experts said it is possibly an albino mutation of a common turtle.

This type of turtle is commonly found in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar, but an albino turtle of this kind is extremely rare.

It has never been seen before in the Indian state of Odisha and only seen once before in all of India.

Turtles are under the Wildlife Protection Act and are considered endangered. Authorities released the turtle in a body of water in the Indian city of Balasore.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS