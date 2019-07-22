Father of 6 dies after being hit by wave, breaks neck at beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (CNN Newsource) — A North Carolina father of six died after a wave struck him on a beach and slammed him to the sand, breaking his neck. Lee Dingle of Raleigh was 37 years old.

Lee Dingle with wife Shannon (Photo: GoFundMe)

Lee Dingle, who died Friday after Thursday’s incident. Atlas Engineering Inc. photo from CNN Newsource

Lee Dingle with his family (Photo: GoFundMe)

His wife posted the tragic news on Twitter.

My partner, my love, and my home died today after a freak accident. Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids yesterday, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand and break his neck. 1/ — Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) July 20, 2019

She said he was playing on Oak Island’s beach with three of his kids Thursday when the wave struck him.

She said the force of the impact broke his neck and made his throat swell so much his brain was deprived of oxygen beyond the point of recovery.

She said despite the efforts of some heroes, including their kids, to save him, he died a day later.

Oak Island Water Rescue says it and other agencies gave emergency care to Dingle within minutes of the accident, but he did not make it.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for his wife and six children.

