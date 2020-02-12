CAYCE, S.C. (CNN) – The FBI has joined the search for a six-year-old girl missing in Cayce, South Carolina.
Faye Marie Swetlik got off the school bus Monday afternoon, but her parents said she disappeared from her front yard shortly after that.
They called police, and more than 100 volunteers and law enforcement officers began searching for Faye.
The Cayce director of public safety says they are not ruling anything out.
Authorities are asking anyone with surveillance cameras around their home, doorbell cameras or ring to contact them.
Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety said, “We’re hoping for the best. We wanna get Faye back home. So we’re not leaving any stone unturned. We’re asking everybody questions; we’re not leaving anybody out. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some. We are doing everything we can to get this girl home.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Name of suspect in Charleston homicide and officer-involved shooting released
- Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Point Pleasant
- Car crashes into Ashland Elks Lodge
- City of Huntington taking applications to fill city council vacancy
- US whiskey exports decline as trade dispute with EU persists
- FBI joins search for missing South Carolina girl
- Two OSU football players charged with rape, kidnapping
- Live at 1pm ET: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
- Ironton to address underlying problems before pavement project can start
- HIMG offers tips to help prevent heart disease