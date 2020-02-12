FBI joins search for missing South Carolina girl

CAYCE, S.C. (CNN) – The FBI has joined the search for a six-year-old girl missing in Cayce, South Carolina.

Faye Marie Swetlik got off the school bus Monday afternoon, but her parents said she disappeared from her front yard shortly after that.

They called police, and more than 100 volunteers and law enforcement officers began searching for Faye.

Faye Marie Swetlik – Missing from Cayce, South Carolina. February 12, 2020 (Photo Courtesy CNN)

The Cayce director of public safety says they are not ruling anything out.

Authorities are asking anyone with surveillance cameras around their home, doorbell cameras or ring to contact them.

Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety said, “We’re hoping for the best. We wanna get Faye back home. So we’re not leaving any stone unturned. We’re asking everybody questions; we’re not leaving anybody out. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some. We are doing everything we can to get this girl home.”

