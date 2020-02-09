Closings & Delays
Fetus found inside a sewer pump station

RALEIGH, NC (CNN) – A utility worker says he found a fetus while cleaning a sewer pump Friday morning in North Carolina.

Police say a utilities worker was cleaning it out, made the discovery, and called police.

Police are now trying to track down the mother. They say she could need medical attention if she had a miscarriage or if an assault occurred.

The pump station helps sewage flow. Utilities staff perform routine maintenance on the pumps to prevent overflow.

Police say the pump station was last cleaned out Wednesday.

