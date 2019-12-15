Fire breaks out at under-construction Texas Rangers park

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – No injuries were reported after fire broke out at the future home of the Texas Rangers, which is under construction in Arlington.

Arlington Fire Department Lt. Mike Joiner said the blaze Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field was brought under control and the cause has not been determined. The estimated $1.1 billion ballpark includes a retractable roof and is scheduled to open for the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

