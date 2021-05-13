Fire Fighters association celebrates ‘EMS Week’

WASHINGTON (WOWK)—The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will recognize the important role emergency medical service (EMS) personnel play in community safety, especially during the challenging time of COVID-19, by celebrating “EMS Week.”

EMS workers are trained to respond to any emergency, and they have faced even more challenges while working on the frontlines in the middle of a historic pandemic, civil unrest, attacks on first-responders and widespread drug abuse.

The IAFF says they’re committed to honoring the work of EMS workers, and they recognize the additional physical and mental stress they’re under.

“Our EMS members are the first line of defense during this pandemic, putting their lives on the line to provide expert care,” says IAFF General President Edward Kelly. “We owe them not just our gratitude but our commitment to do all that we can to keep them safe and healthy on the job.”