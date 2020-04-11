First lady on wearing face coverings in public

WASHINGTON DC (CBS) – The first lady is stressing the importance of following the CDC’s recommendation to wear face coverings in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In a video tweeted Thursday, Melania Trump said: “Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing.”
