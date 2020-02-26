Five teens charged with capital murder in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Police arrested five teens who are now charged with capital murder after a robbery in Biloxi, Mississippi turned deadly Monday afternoon.
Investigators said they robbed a girl under the age of 18 and threatened her at gunpoint. A fight broke out and the victim was shot and killed.
Police identified the five teens as 17-year-old Yakeshia Blackmon, 15-year-old Willow Blackmon, 15-year-old Jasmine Kelley, 17-year-old Jarvis Cook and 17-year-old Jaquez Porter.
Bond for four of the suspects was set at $1,000,000. Cook was granted no bond because he was already out on bond for aggravated assault when this crime was committed.
