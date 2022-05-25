CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The governors of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have all ordered American and state flags to be lowered to remember the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, May 24.

In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, flags in all three states will remain at half-staff until sundown Saturday, May 28, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine all announced.

State leaders have issued the following statement on the tragedy that took the lives of 19 children and two adults after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in a classroom. Reports say all of those who were killed were in the same room.

Authorities and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now say the gunman also shot his grandmother before running into the school. Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman.

DeWine released the following statement on Twitter: “Fran and I are heartbroken over the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. The last place we should be afraid to send our children and grandchildren is to school. School safety and law enforcement intelligence gathering are key efforts within our Ohio Department of Public Safety, and we offer any assistance to Gov. Abbott and Texas law enforcement that they may need. Fran and I will keep the victims and their families in our prayers, and we ask all Ohioans to do the same.

Ohio’s U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R) and Sherrod Brown (D) also released statements on the tragedy, with Brown asking “How many times are we going to allow this to happen?”

My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this horrible tragedy in Uvalde. Our nation mourns for the innocent children, teacher, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We also thank the brave first responders who run toward danger in the name of protecting us all. US Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

How many times are we going to allow this to happen? I’m at a loss. The inaction of a handful of politicians in Washington and state legislatures continues to cost us lives, mass shooting after mass shooting. My heart is with the victims’ families in Uvalde. US Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Beshear, who has two school-age children, shared the following statement on his Twitter: “As a parent, it’s hard to comprehend the devastating loss in Texas today. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and should be condemned. These were all children of God, gone too soon. Kentucky stands with all those mourning and we hold them close in prayer.”

Beshear’s wife, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear, released a similar statement on the tragedy: “My heart is broken at the news from Texas today. As a mother, I cannot imagine the pain and suffering so many are experiencing. I am sending my prayers and love to all those mourning. Texas, Kentucky stands with you.”

Kentucky’s US Senators Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Rand Paul (R-KY) also shared statements, both saying they are horrified by the tragic shooting.

“Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas. The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene.” US Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

“Kelley and I are horrified by this senseless massacre. Our prayers go out to the victims and their families.” US Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV), who is currently in Texas to meet with energy innovation industry leaders, shared the following statement following the shooting:

I am heartbroken by the abhorrent act of senseless violence in Uvalde, Texas. Please join me in praying for the students, staff, families, and friends of the innocent lives lost today. May God be with them. No family should ever experience this. US Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV)

During a town hall with veterans this morning, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin (D-WV) also took a moment to share a statement: “It’s not who we are as a country, is not who we are as a society. And I, the sadness I have in the grief, I have for all those people is unimaginable. I know Senator Capito, I, and all of us feel the same way that this is a horrific tragedy that I can’t even I can’t even fathom how families can deal with to lose a child but to lose a child in this horrible horrific violent way is unbelievable and unacceptable.”