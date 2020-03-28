Flight attendant gives emotional farewell speech

AUSTRALIA (CBS) – “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

A Virgin Australia flight attendant gave an emotional farewell to passengers and crew this week.

The airline said it would be suspending most domestic flights March 27-June 14 due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories