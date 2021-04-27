Florida beachgoer finds $1.5M worth of cocaine washed ashore

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beachgoer stumbled upon 65 pounds of cocaine that had washed ashore in Florida.
Customs and Border Protection officials said the drugs — in wrapped blue bricks — were found washed up along the shoreline in Palm Beach County over the weekend.
The cocaine was worth an estimated $1.5 million, they said.
Customs and Border Protection officers quickly seized the narcotics. Law enforcement is investigating.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.