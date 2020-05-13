Florida dad hit, killed while giving 15-year-old daughter parking lesson

TARPON SPRINGS, FL (WFLA) – A Florida father is dead after his daughter accidentally hit him with a pickup truck during a driving lesson, police say.
According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, the unidentified man was struck at Anderson Park while showing his 15-year-old daughter how to properly park a pickup truck.
Police say the dad got out of the pickup truck as the daughter tried to pull into a parking space. The father then stood in front of the truck while the daughter tried to back up, but she accidentally hit the accelerator as the truck was still in drive, hopping a curb and striking her dad and then a tree.
The father pronounced dead at the hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
