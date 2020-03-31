Florida family creates virtual Disney vacation

FLORIDA (CNN) – A Florida family whose Disney trip was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic got really creative so their three kids would still have a fun day at home.

Mom and Dad created a virtual Disney trip, including virtual rides, face painting and even a character breakfast!

You’ve been stuck at home for days — what are you going to do next?

“We are going to Disney World!”

John and Gina Carlisle gave their 5 and 2-year-old sons and their 10-month-old daughter a special virtual day at Disney.

“We were planning on a Disney trip since we moved to Oklahoma from Orlando,” Gina Carlisle says. “And we were super bummed that we actually did not get to take it because of everything that’s going on.”

Gina says it was not going to stop them from having a magical time at home.

They all dressed up in Disney gear and wore their magic bands.

“Mommy booked us a character breakfast!”

They ate Mickey-shaped pancakes and waffles surrounded by plush Disney friends.

Then it was on to the attractions.

John and Gina played Youtube videos on their TV of the sights and sounds and used their creativity to make it immersive for the kids … like this trip on Splash Mountain.

The kids ate hotdogs for lunch — just like you get at Casey’s Corner on Main Street USA in Magic Kingdom.

The kids had no idea what was in store for them.

There was a big surprise at the end.

“I think probably dinosaur was my favorite. I have watched that video back probably easily 20 times,” Gina says. “Because their reaction when john jumped out was just too good. It cracks me up every time.”

Gina says all you need is imagination.

You can create something like this for your family.

“We used things we had at home like our laundry basket and their Disney dolls, and dinosaurs, things like that, being creative with the things we have,” Gina says.

Virtual Disney Day was a big hit with the kids.

“They have asked several times since we did it whether we could do it again and how long we have to wait before we can do it again,” Gina says. “So they are definitely excited about making this a thing now.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories