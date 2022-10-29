PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his pickup truck earlier this month.

Deputies said a witness spotted a French bulldog mix being dragged from a truck on a road in Atlantis, Florida. The witness, initially believing “it was an honest mistake” on the driver’s part, flagged down the suspect and informed him of the issue, police wrote on Facebook.

“But when the suspect stopped his vehicle, he picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off,” police wrote.

The witness shared an image of the suspect’s license plate with deputies. Detectives with the sheriff’s office, along with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, located the suspect.

The dog was treated and is recovering, according to officials. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators learned that the dog, named Blanco, did not belong to the suspect, but to another family member who entrusted him with the dog’s care.

The driver was ultimately arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and cruelty toward animals, the sheriff’s office said.

Blanco is recovering, the office added.