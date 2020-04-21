Florida police thank healthcare workers

FORT MYERS, FL (CBS) – THANK YOU: Police in Fort Myers, Florida showed their gratitude to health workers at Lee Memorial Hospital on April 16.

Officers formed a heart with their police vehicles and held up letters that spelled: “FMPD THANKS YOU.”

