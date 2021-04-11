Countdown to Tax Day
Florida woman, 20, electrocuted by downed power lines trying to escape car after tree fell on it

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff,

A close-up photo of police lights by night

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL (WFLA) — Strong storms in Florida Sunday knocked a tree onto a 20-year-old woman’s car in Spring Hill. When she tried to get out of the vehicle, she was electrocuted by downed power lines.

The incident occurred on Evenglow Avenue, which has been closed due to downed the power lines and a fire that ignited during the incident.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters are urging everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

