Flying with food: Here’s how to pack your Thanksgiving dish for the trip

WASHINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Are you planning to bring a dish to the Thanksgiving table? If you need to take the dish, or its ingredients, on a flight, the Transportation Security Authority is providing guidance on how you need to pack it for travel.

The TSA says most foods can be carried through a security checkpoint, but some need to be packed in checked baggage.

Generally, a solid item can go through the checkpoint, TSA officials say. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, the TSA says it should go in a checked bag.

Food items often need additional security screening, so the TSA says those items should be placed in a clear plastic bag or other container when packing them at home, then removed from the carry-on bag and placed in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.

If you aren’t sure if your food item should go in a checked bag or in your carry-on, the TSA website has a “What can I bring?” feature to help you pack. Passengers can also tweet to @AskTSA to ask how best to travel with a specific food item.

Foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint include:

Baked goods such as homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats

Meats such as turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked

Stuffing: Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Casseroles such as the traditional green beans and onion straws or other casseroles

Mac ‘n Cheese: Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination,

Fresh vegetables such as potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens

Fresh fruit such as apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi

Candy.

Spices.

Examples of foods that can be packed in a carry-on bag for TSA security checkpoints. (Photo Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

Foods that should be carefully packed in checked luggage include:

Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned cranberry sauces are spreadable.

Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.

Wine, champagne, sparkling apple cider.

Canned fruit or vegetables due to the liquid in the can.

Preserves, jams and jellies.

Maple syrup.

Examples of foods that need to be packed in a checked bag for TSA security checkpoints. (Photo Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

The TSA says to remember food safety while traveling and to store food properly to prevent foodborne illnesses. Ice packs are permitted to keep items cold, but they must be frozen solid and not melted when they go through security screening.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also has recommendations on holiday food safety and the U.S. Department of Agriculture also has additional tips for handling food safely while traveling.