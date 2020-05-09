LONDON (CBS) – WATCH: Royal Air Force jets streamed the colors of the British flag over London on Friday as the country marked 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe.
Similar flyovers took place all over the UK.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- ‘Pervert from Hell’: Mom of pregnant woman allegedly killed in 1991 by Iowa trucker speaks out
- NY’s Cuomo criticized over highest nursing home death toll
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Cumulative percent positive test rate stays at 2.19%
- Flyover marked end of WWII in Europe
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Number recovered tops 2,300
- Man chugs wine from bottom of speeding truck
- A wild experience: Bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin with guests inside
- Two north central WV students named state’s top youth volunteers
- Report: Deputies in Warren Twp. arrest naked man, claiming to be Jesus
- 96-year-old fights off the coronavirus