(KTLA) – In recent weeks, McDonald’s has re-released some fan-favorite food items, including the Cheese Danish, its iconic Halloween pails, and the McRib, and introduced new items like the Adult Happy Meal.

However, fans are still patiently awaiting the return of one menu item – Snack Wraps.

According to the McDonald’s website, the Snack Wrap consisted of chicken, shredded lettuce, and cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Customers were once able to order a spicy chicken Snack Wrap or a crispy chicken wrap topped with ranch dressing. Launched in 2006, Snack Wraps were pulled from national menus a decade later (some individual franchises continued to sell them) over complaints that they took too long to make and limited success, according to Business Insider.

In 2020, when McDonald’s thinned out its menus, the Snack Wrap was completely removed from restaurants.

Fans of the fast-food chain have since expressed their grievances with McDonald’s reluctance to bring back the beloved item on social media for quite some time.

Others have created petitions – multiple petitions – or social media campaigns to persuade the company to re-release Snack Wraps.

Certain fans have even asked Doja Cat, a rapper and singer, to bring back the Snack Wrap after a viral TikTok video of her making a rap about Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza led to the resurgence of the item, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Unlike the Cheese Danish and the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails, the Snack Wrap likely won’t be making a return. McDonald’s confirmed to Business Insider earlier this year that they have no re-release plans.

Even so, fans have continued to demand the item get another chance. Other food companies, like Slim Jim, have also inquired about the Snack Wraps.

After McDonald’s announced the return of the McRib – dubbed a “Farewell Tour” – on Twitter Monday, the Slim Jim account asked McDonald’s when the Snack Wraps are coming back.

McDonald’s response: “I just run the Twitter Slim Jim.”

Nexstar’s KTLA reached out to McDonald’s for an updated comment about a potential Snack Wrap return but didn’t hear back in time for publication.

Even KFC seems to be taking on the Snack Wrap, announcing earlier this month that it would be testing chicken wraps at select locations. It discontinued a similar product in 2014, the Twister Wrap.