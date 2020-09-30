Ford recalls over 700K vehicles for problems with backup cameras

Illustration shows the logo of Ford at the #WeAreMobility fair at the 97th edition of the Brussels Motor Show, at Brussels Expo, on Friday 18 January 2019, in Brussels. (DIRK WAEM/AFP via Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the company says the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks and the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge as well as the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair.

Ford says in documents posted Wednesday, Sept. 30 by the government that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem. Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners, according to the company. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.