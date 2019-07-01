Correction: Snyder-Harvard story

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Snyder is headed to Harvard University to teach, study and write on subjects related to state and local government. Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government announced that Snyder begins work Monday, July 1, 2019, as a senior research fellow. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan governor who’s been criticized for his administration’s role in the Flint water crisis is headed to Harvard University to teach and study subjects related to state and local government.

Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government announced Friday that Rick Snyder begins work as a senior research fellow Monday. His fellowship is with the school’s Taubman Center for State and Local Government.

Center Director Jeffrey Liebman says in a statement the two-term Republican governor brings “expertise in management, public policy and promoting civility.” Snyder says he looks forward to sharing his experiences.

He’s previously said he’s most proud of Detroit’s turnaround and keeping young people in Michigan.

He’s acknowledged failure at all levels of government for the lead-contaminated water crisis in Flint that began in 2014.