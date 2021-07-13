Former Ohio resident’s body recovered at site of Florida condo collapse

Rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo can be seen in Surfside, Florida on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The rubble shown here is from the front portion of the condo towers, which was demolished 11 days after the back part of the tower collapsed with people inside. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

WARREN, OH (WKBN) — More information has been released about a former Warren resident who died in the Surfside condo collapse.

The body of 65-year-old Judy Spiegel was recovered Friday.

The Cleveland Jewish News reports the family was originally from New York but lived near Warren while Spiegel’s husband worked as the CEO of Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Spiegel’s family says Judy was a philanthropist who worked with several children’s hospitals across the country.