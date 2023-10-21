(WKBN)- A former MLB pitcher who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds has been arrested in a murder investigation, according to multiple reports.

According to CBS News Sacramento, former MLB pitcher Danny Serafini, 49, was one of two people who were arrested in connection to a killing in a Lake Tahoe area California home in 2021. The other person who was arrested on Friday was 33-year-old Samantha Scott.

Investigators said that the man who was shot and killed, Robert Gary Spohr, 70, was Serafini’s father-in-law. Reports said that Spohr’s wife Wendy Wood was also shot and suffered critical injuries. ESPN is reporting that she suffered critical injuries and survived, but died a year later.

The Placer County Nevada Sherriff’s Office told CBS News Sacramento that Serafini was arrested in Winnemucca, Nevada while Scott was arrested almost 500 miles away in Las Vegas. Deputies also shared that Serafini and Scott know each other.

After further investigation, CBS News Sacramento reported that investigators were considering that the couple was targeted.

Serafini played for six MLB teams in his seven-year career. He played for the Pirates during the 2000 MLB season and he played for the Reds in 2003. He also played for the Twins, Cubs, Padres, and Rockies. He retired in 2007. Serafini went 15-16 with a 6.04 ERA in his career.