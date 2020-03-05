Free donuts at Dunkin’ every Friday this month

CHARLESTON, WV (CNN) – Dunkin’ is trying to turn TGIF into TGIFDF: thank goodness it’s free donut Friday.

Dunkin’ is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any drink every Friday this month.

You have to be a DD Perks member.

You can enroll on the Dunkin’ app or DDPerks.com.

The deal is available at participating restaurants in the US.

Dunkin’ is also running a contest in which four people can win free donuts for a year.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories