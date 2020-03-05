CHARLESTON, WV (CNN) – Dunkin’ is trying to turn TGIF into TGIFDF: thank goodness it’s free donut Friday.
Dunkin’ is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any drink every Friday this month.
You have to be a DD Perks member.
You can enroll on the Dunkin’ app or DDPerks.com.
The deal is available at participating restaurants in the US.
Dunkin’ is also running a contest in which four people can win free donuts for a year.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Kanawha County Schools releases plan to prepare for, prevent coronavirus
- Warren ends 2020 presidential bid after Super Tuesday rout
- WLU presidential candidates to visit campus
- Science leadership forum planned at University of Kentucky
- “Is this going to affect me, or mom and dad?” Teaching kids about COVID-19, other illnesses
- Free donuts at Dunkin’ every Friday this month
- Three arrested after heroin, meth, and fentanyl found by police
- Road reopens after gas leak
- International Film Festival returns to Huntington
- Final WV budget battle underway at the State Capitol