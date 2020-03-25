Free educational resources for kids at home during COVID-19

(WKBN) With schools closed and families staying home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, here are some free educational resources to keep your kids entertained and learning.
Interactive learning:
- Weather for Kids is offered by our sister station WKBN’s weather team offering lessons and projects every day for kids.
- Accessibyte is offering free access to all of their learning apps during the pandemic including Typio and Quick Cards
- Arcademics offers free multiplayer educational games for math and language arts
- Cool Math 4 Kids offers free games, quizzes and lessons in math for younger students
- Explorable offers free educational science projects including how to make sundials and how bread decays
- Fun Family Crafts offers free educational crafting ideas from toddler to teen including crystal egg geodes and coffee ground fossils
- Minecraft: Education Edition offers free educational tools and videos when you have a Microsoft account.
- OH WOW Science Center offers free educational videos and projects on their Facebook
- Science Fun offers educational science projects for kids including blacklight beverages and the water cycle in a jar
- Sesame Street offers free online learning games and videos for young students
- From 3-5 p.m. on March 27 Scholastic is offering a free Virtual Book Fest on their website with guest speakers and a dance party!
- The Magic School Bus offers free online learning, experiments and an educational cartoon available on Netflix
Learning resources:
- 123 Homeschool 4 Me offers free worksheets and coloring pages for young students
- 3P Learning is offering 4 weeks free for teachers who would like to teach their students from home (ages K-16)
- 2Simple offers a free learning program called Purple Mash to help teach students English and math skills
- All Kids Network is offering free worksheets and crafts for students
- Ascend Math is offering a free trial for teachers until the end of April so they can teach math skills from home
- Audible is offering a free 30-day trial on audiobooks for kids
- Big History Project offers a free platform for teachers to teach social studied from home
- Classroom Cereal offers free grammar worksheets for students
- Desmos offers free activities for teachers to use with students online and teach from home
- DiscoveryK12 offers free student accounts to learn 7 standard courses online
- NASA is offering its entire library free online for students
- New American History offers history lesson plans for students K-12
- NSW-Education is offering free online learning resources and study tips for students and parents learning at home including links to educational games
- PBS offers Everyday Learning opportunities for online learning (ages PreK-13)
- ReadWorks offers free reading comprehension activities for students K-12
- Scholastic offers free online learning, educational games and reading resources for kids and parents
- Scholastic Kids Press offers free news from kids, for kids
- The New York Public Library is offering free e-tutoring services and over 300,000 e-books for download on the SimplyE app
- Teacher.org has put together a list of lesson plans for math, science, English, social studies and even P.E.
- The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is offering free educational resources and e-books
Virtual Tours:
- Disney World offers a free virtual tour of the park on Google
- Elmwood Park Zoo is offering free educational Facebook live streams
- Explore offers free live streams and videos from all over the world
- Google Earth is offering free virtual tours of National Parks
- Legoland offers a free virtual tour of their Lego Hotel
- The Louvre offers free virtual museum tours
- NASA offers free virtual tours including Ohio’s own Glenn Research Center
- Seaworld Orlando offers a free interactive virtual tour of their park
- The Cincinnati Zoo offers free live streams and educational videos
- The National Aquarium offers several free live streams of the world’s coral reefs
- The National Women’s History Museum offers a free virtual tour and educational resources
- The Smithsonian’s National Museum offers a free virtual tour
- The Smithsonian’s National Zoo offers the Panda Cam Livestream and educational lesson plans
- the Van Gogh Museum offers a free virtual tour on Google
- Wild Earth offers free educational videos and live streams in the African Safari
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Combined team tests for Coronavirus at Brookdale Charleston Gardens
- UC canceling traditional spring graduation ceremonies
- Huntington District teams to evaluate facilities for alternate-care-sites in WV
- Ohio University student tests positive for COVID-19
- KY Gov. Beshear provides COVID-19 update
- White House coronavirus Task Force plans Wednesday briefing
- Starbucks giving free coffee to US healthcare workers, first responders
- Coalition asks Justice to sign executive order reducing jail populations amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Kanawha-Charleston Health Department: 13 total cases of COVID-19 in county
- Community responds to first full day of West Virginia’s ‘Stay at Home’ order