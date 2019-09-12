GameStop closing up to 200 stores

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WCMH/CNN) — GameStop has announced it will be closing close to 200 stores. During a conference call, Tuesday, the retailer stated it plans to close 180 to 200 stores in the United States and abroad.

GameStop operates more than 5,700 stores in 144 countries.

Executives did not lay out how many employees will be impacted by the closing or which locations will be shutting their doors.

But they did say stores on the chopping block are underperforming and the closures will happen sometime this fiscal year.

According to CNBC, the company has already closed 195 stores since the second quarter of last year.

GameStop warned that even more stores could close over the next two years.

