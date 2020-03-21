Gentleman’s Club starts car wash after closing due to COVID-19

Live Now
by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Coronavirus is forcing the state to limit business at North Carolina bars.

Workers at a gentleman’s club decided to start a car wash after having to close down due to the pandemic.

The dancers thought it would be a great way to still make money and stop the spread of the virus.

The car wash was from noon to 6 p.m. Friday.

The dancers plan to be back out there on Saturday.

