JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Coronavirus is forcing the state to limit business at North Carolina bars.
Workers at a gentleman’s club decided to start a car wash after having to close down due to the pandemic.
The dancers thought it would be a great way to still make money and stop the spread of the virus.
The car wash was from noon to 6 p.m. Friday.
The dancers plan to be back out there on Saturday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Spanish police stop person in t-rex costume
- Gentleman’s Club starts car wash after closing due to COVID-19
- WATCH LIVE: KY Gov. Andy Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update
- Company working to give free shoes to healthcare workers
- Kroger offering full sick pay, cash bonus to employees working during COVID-19 crisis
- DeWine closes adult day centers across Ohio
- Crash closes I-64 at Kanawha Turnpike
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 3 deaths, 247 total cases reported
- Siblings find a way to visit mom
- Google launches highly-anticipated COVID-19 website