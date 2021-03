LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s former first minister, Alex Salmond, said Friday he is setting up a new pro-independence party that will field candidates in the country's upcoming elections.

Salmond, who was acquitted last year in a sexual assault trial, said the Alba Party — named after the Gaelic word for Scotland — will “promote new ideas about taking Scotland forward, giving primacy to economic recovery from the pandemic and the achievement of independence for our country.”