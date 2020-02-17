Georgia high school senior accepted to 23 colleges, earns more than $400,000 in scholarships

BIBB COUNTY, GA (WMAZ) – A Bibb County high school senior is celebrating her accomplishments – after she got accepted into 23 colleges, earning more than $400,000 in scholarships.
Central High School senior Allison Flowers looks back at her younger self, which wasn’t too long before she found her love for school.
“From a very young age, I used to be very good at math and also spelling,” she said. “I began to love school when I started third grade year”
Unlike many of us, her mother never had a problem waking her up for school in the mornings.
“Some days I’d be sick, but my mom would be like well you can stay home, but I just didn’t want to stay home because I just wanted to be able to say I went school every single day,” she said.
Her work ethic shows through her 3.8 grade point average, involvement in academic clubs, working part-time at Chick-Fil-A, but most notably, being accepted into 23 colleges
