Georgia teen plays saxophone for his quarantined grandmothers during pandemic

ATLANTA (CNN) – It’s often not possible for families to be together right now.

That’s especially true for seniors who are at greater risk of COVID-19 complications.

But a 19-year-old saxophonist in Atlanta is using his music to bridge the distance.

“I want y’all to know we love all y’all, especially you, Grandma,” Avery Dixon says. “I love you.”

This is Avery Dixon.

“She did not know that this was gonna happen,” Dixon says. “I hope it’s a pleasant surprise.”

To bridge the gap of COVID-19, he surprised his grandmothers with a pop-up concert.

“Music is like a foreign language when words just aren’t enough,” Dixon says. “With the bad, there’s also good, so that’s kind of what the saxophone is for me. It’s my share of good.”

Keeping his distance.

“She can’t come out of the house because of the coronavirus,” Dixon says.

He runs for the hills and serenades his grandma Jeanette Paul.

“He knocks on the door and run backs up the hill and got these hearts waving them,” Paul says.

No matter the distance, Avery says music and love they will always bring together.

“She can’t get out of the house,” Dixon says. “This is my grandma on my mom’s side.”

Shelby Cross has been battling with a brain tumor.

She was recently released from the hospital with chronic pneumonia.

“I was so excited. I didn’t know they were coming,” Shelby Cross says.

Cross says she is just so proud.

“I have such a loving family,” Cross says. “I am, I’m really blessed.”

Dixon wants everyone to keep the faith.

“You know trouble doesn’t last always and neither does COVID-19,” Dixon says.

