German court finds teen guilty of murder over fatal crash

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has convicted a teenager of murder for killing a 39-year-old woman with his car during a police chase.

German news agency dpa reported Monday that the Darmstadt regional court sentenced the 19-year-old driver to six years and four months of youth detention.

The defendant was fleeing from police on Dec. 30, 2018, when he crashed into a stationary vehicle at a highway rest stop, killing the woman and seriously injuring her 10-year-old son. The woman’s husband was outside the vehicle when the crash happened.

German courts have only recently begun convicting drivers responsible for fatal crashes of murder. In a landmark case, a Berlin court recently upheld a murder conviction for two men whose drag race ended with a crash that killed another driver.

