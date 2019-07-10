Germany denies backing BoE chief Carney as next head of IMF

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it hasn’t decided who it wants to succeed Christine Lagarde as the next head of the International Monetary Fund.

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that Germany “would wish for a qualified European candidate.”

She denied reports that Germany and France have agreed to support departing Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who is Canadian but who recently became a British citizen too.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel later said that Europeans lay claim to nominating the next IMF chief, but said such positions wouldn’t be decided solely based on a candidate’s “geographical origin.”

Lagarde has been nominated to lead the European Central Bank, replacing Mario Draghi.