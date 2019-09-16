Giant Eagle requests customers not openly carry guns inside stores

PITTSBURGH (WCMH) — Giant Eagle joins a list of retailers asking customers to leave their guns at home.

The grocery chain issued a statement Friday saying it prefers customers not openly carry firearms of any kind to any Giant Eagle, Market District or GetGo stores.

The full statement from Giant Eagle:

We hold the safety of all Giant Eagle Team Members and customers in the highest regard, and are committed to creating a safe and comfortable working and shopping experience. We respect the rights of each individual who chooses to shop with us, and also recognize the heightened concern customers may feel when they encounter anyone other than law enforcement personnel visibly carrying a weapon.

Giant Eagle has a longstanding policy that guides our Team Members on instances when someone shares a concern about a customer who openly carries a firearm in our store. Giant Eagle has made the decision to update this policy, stating the company’s preference that customers not openly carry firearms in any of our Giant Eagle, Market District or GetGo locations.