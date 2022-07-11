UPDATE 12:19 p.m.: After authorities spent the morning searching for an armed person in connection with a shooting at a home just outside of Narrows, Giles County Emergency Services announced there is no longer an active threat to the community.

Officials continue to urge residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 amid the ongoing investigation into this incident.

However, there is no word on whether authorities have taken the person of interest from Monday morning’s shooting into custody yet.

—

UPDATE 10:37 a.m.: The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has shared new details with WFXR News about the Monday morning incident that left one person injured just outside of Narrows and sparked a “Code Red.”

According to Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons, shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, July 11, a person reportedly tried to break into a home in the 100 block of Minton Street.

Millirons says the homeowner called 911 to report that he heard someone around his home, he went outside to see what was going on, and he saw a person underneath his home.

The homeowner was shot in the left arm after getting into a fight with the trespasser, resulting in the homeowner being taken to the hospital, treated, and released, the sheriff tells WFXR News.

Meanwhile, the trespasser — who authorities say should be considered armed and dangerous — got away from the scene.

According to Millirons, officials sent a “Code Red” emergency notification Monday morning through 911 to notify everyone in the area they were looking for someone with a gun.

Authorities started patrolling the area following the shooting, even bringing out tracking dogs, but they were unable to find the person.

If you have any information about Monday morning’s incident, you are asked to report it to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.

—

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Giles County authorities urge people to stay inside their homes Monday morning due to an incident just outside the Town of Narrows.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies are “working an incident” in the area around Poplar Street and Minton Street.

For the time being, community members are asked to avoid the area; lock their doors, windows, and vehicles; and stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

If you see any suspicious activity in the area, you are asked to report it to the sheriff’s office at 540-921-3842.

WFXR News has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information about this incident.

This is a developing story.